Friday's game features the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) and the Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) facing off at Hinkle Fieldhouse in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 76-74 win for UConn according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on January 5.

The game has no line set.

Butler vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Butler 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-2.9)

UConn (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Butler has a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to UConn, who is 8-5-0 ATS. Both the Bulldogs and the Huskies are 7-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. Over the last 10 contests, Butler has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. UConn has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +145 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.3 points per game. They're putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 46th in college basketball and are allowing 71.9 per outing to rank 194th in college basketball.

The 38.1 rebounds per game Butler averages rank 119th in college basketball, and are 1.6 more than the 36.5 its opponents grab per contest.

Butler connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 34.4% from deep while its opponents hit 31.1% from long range.

The Bulldogs average 99.9 points per 100 possessions (82nd in college basketball), while allowing 87.3 points per 100 possessions (114th in college basketball).

Butler wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 10.4 (63rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.

