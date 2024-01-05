Friday's game that pits the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) against the Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 6:30 PM on January 5.

The game has no line set.

Butler vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Butler 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-3.2)

UConn (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Butler is 7-6-0 against the spread, while UConn's ATS record this season is 8-5-0. Both the Bulldogs and the Huskies are 7-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. Over the last 10 contests, Butler is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall while UConn has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game with a +145 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.2 points per game (46th in college basketball) and give up 71.9 per contest (194th in college basketball).

Butler grabs 38.1 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball) while allowing 36.5 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Butler makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball) at a 34.4% rate (140th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make while shooting 31.1% from deep.

The Bulldogs rank 82nd in college basketball with 99.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 114th in college basketball defensively with 87.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Butler has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.6 turnovers per game, committing 10.4 (63rd in college basketball play) while forcing 12 (187th in college basketball).

