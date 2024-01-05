Friday's game that pits the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) against the Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) at Hinkle Fieldhouse should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-74 in favor of UConn. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on January 5.

According to our computer prediction, Butler is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 144.5 total.

Butler vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Line: UConn -5.5

Point Total: 144.5

Moneyline (To Win): UConn -225, Butler +185

Butler vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Butler 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. UConn

Pick ATS: Butler (+5.5)



Butler (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



UConn's record against the spread this season is 8-5-0, and Butler's is 7-6-0. Both the Huskies and the Bulldogs are 7-6-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The teams average 165.3 points per game, 20.8 more points than this matchup's total. UConn has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the past 10 contests. Butler has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Other Big East Predictions

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +145 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.2 points per game (44th in college basketball) while giving up 71.9 per contest (196th in college basketball).

Butler ranks 115th in the nation at 38.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 36.5 its opponents average.

Butler connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 34.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.1%.

Butler has won the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 10.4 (61st in college basketball) while forcing 12 (185th in college basketball).

