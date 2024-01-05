Brown County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Brown County, Indiana today, we've got you covered.
Brown County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edgewood High School at Brown County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Nashville, IN
- Conference: Western Indiana
- How to Stream: Watch Here
