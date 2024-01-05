For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Boris Katchouk a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Katchouk stats and insights

Katchouk has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.

Katchouk has no points on the power play.

Katchouk averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are conceding 127 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Katchouk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Rangers 1 0 1 11:55 Away L 4-1 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 12:44 Away L 3-0 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:55 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:52 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 11:51 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:05 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 7-3 11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:06 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.