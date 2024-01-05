Indiana Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Borden High School vs. New Washington High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Borden High School is on the road versus New Washington High School on Friday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET, in Southern action.
Borden vs. New Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: New Washington, IN
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Clark County Games Today
Henryville High School at Medora Jr-Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Medora, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silver Creek High School at Eastern High School - Pekin
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Pekin, IN
- Conference: Mid-Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jeffersonville High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: New Albany, IN
- Conference: Hoosier Hills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
