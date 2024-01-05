In the upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Alex Vlasic to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

Vlasic has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken six shots, but has not scored a goal.

Vlasic has no points on the power play.

He has a 3.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 127 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 4-1 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 23:02 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:11 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 25:32 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:16 Home W 2-1 OT 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 24:58 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 23:39 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:05 Home W 1-0

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

