The New York Knicks (19-15) travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the 76ers vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN and MSG

ESPN and MSG Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

76ers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The 76ers average 120.7 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 110.5 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +335 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Knicks' +68 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.3 points per game (14th in NBA) while giving up 113.3 per outing (12th in league).

The two teams combine to score 236 points per game, 10.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 223.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Philadelphia has put together a 23-10-0 record against the spread this season.

New York has covered 18 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

76ers and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs 76ers +1200 +550 - Knicks +5000 +2500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.