The Valparaiso Beacons (2-9) will attempt to end an eight-game road skid when visiting the Missouri State Bears (7-3) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Great Southern Bank Arena, airing at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Valparaiso Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Valparaiso vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison

The Beacons' 60.6 points per game are only 4.9 fewer points than the 65.5 the Bears give up to opponents.

Valparaiso has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

Missouri State's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 60.6 points.

The 62.8 points per game the Bears score are 10.0 fewer points than the Beacons give up (72.8).

When Valparaiso gives up fewer than 62.8 points, it is 1-2.

This season the Bears are shooting 39.7% from the field, 5.9% lower than the Beacons give up.

The Beacons shoot 38.6% from the field, 6.1% lower than the Bears allow.

Valparaiso Leaders

Leah Earnest: 13.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)

13.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37) Saniya Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

8.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Olivia Brown: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Nevaeh Jackson: 5.0 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

5.0 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39) Ava Interrante: 6.4 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Valparaiso Schedule