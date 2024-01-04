How to Watch the Valparaiso vs. Missouri State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (2-9) will attempt to end an eight-game road skid when visiting the Missouri State Bears (7-3) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Great Southern Bank Arena, airing at 7:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Valparaiso Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Valparaiso vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison
- The Beacons' 60.6 points per game are only 4.9 fewer points than the 65.5 the Bears give up to opponents.
- Valparaiso has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.
- Missouri State's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 60.6 points.
- The 62.8 points per game the Bears score are 10.0 fewer points than the Beacons give up (72.8).
- When Valparaiso gives up fewer than 62.8 points, it is 1-2.
- This season the Bears are shooting 39.7% from the field, 5.9% lower than the Beacons give up.
- The Beacons shoot 38.6% from the field, 6.1% lower than the Bears allow.
Valparaiso Leaders
- Leah Earnest: 13.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)
- Saniya Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
- Olivia Brown: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)
- Nevaeh Jackson: 5.0 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)
- Ava Interrante: 6.4 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
Valparaiso Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|L 61-35
|Edmunds Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Stetson
|L 78-62
|Edmunds Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Murray State
|L 90-62
|CFSB Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/12/2024
|Drake
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
