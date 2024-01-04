The Valparaiso Beacons (2-9) will attempt to end an eight-game road skid when visiting the Missouri State Bears (7-3) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Great Southern Bank Arena, airing at 7:30 PM ET.

Valparaiso Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
Valparaiso vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison

  • The Beacons' 60.6 points per game are only 4.9 fewer points than the 65.5 the Bears give up to opponents.
  • Valparaiso has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.
  • Missouri State's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 60.6 points.
  • The 62.8 points per game the Bears score are 10.0 fewer points than the Beacons give up (72.8).
  • When Valparaiso gives up fewer than 62.8 points, it is 1-2.
  • This season the Bears are shooting 39.7% from the field, 5.9% lower than the Beacons give up.
  • The Beacons shoot 38.6% from the field, 6.1% lower than the Bears allow.

Valparaiso Leaders

  • Leah Earnest: 13.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)
  • Saniya Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
  • Olivia Brown: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)
  • Nevaeh Jackson: 5.0 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)
  • Ava Interrante: 6.4 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

Valparaiso Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Bethune-Cookman L 61-35 Edmunds Center
12/20/2023 @ Stetson L 78-62 Edmunds Center
12/30/2023 @ Murray State L 90-62 CFSB Center
1/4/2024 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
1/6/2024 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
1/12/2024 Drake - Athletics-Recreation Center

