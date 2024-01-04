The Tennessee State Tigers (8-7, 1-1 OVC) are favored (by 3.5 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-11, 1-1 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 143.5.

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee State -3.5 143.5

Screaming Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Southern Indiana has played four games this season that ended with a combined score over 143.5 points.

The average over/under for Southern Indiana's contests this season is 138.7, 4.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

Southern Indiana has gone 6-5-0 ATS this year.

Southern Indiana (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 20% of the time, 34.5% more often than Tennessee State (2-8-0) this year.

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee State 7 70% 77.6 144.8 73.8 145.3 149.4 Southern Indiana 4 36.4% 67.2 144.8 71.5 145.3 143.6

Additional Southern Indiana Insights & Trends

The Tigers' record against the spread in OVC games last season was 8-11-0.

The Screaming Eagles' 67.2 points per game are 6.6 fewer points than the 73.8 the Tigers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.8 points, Southern Indiana is 1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee State 2-8-0 1-4 6-4-0 Southern Indiana 6-5-0 5-2 4-7-0

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Home/Away Splits

Tennessee State Southern Indiana 6-1 Home Record 3-3 1-5 Away Record 1-8 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 0-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-3-0 85.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-5-0

