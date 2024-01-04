Thursday's OVC slate includes the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-5) facing the Tennessee State Tigers (3-7) at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southern Indiana Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

Vanessa Shafford: 14.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Madison Webb: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Meredith Raley: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Chloe Gannon: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Tori Handley: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Caitlin Anderson: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Eboni Williams: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Sanaa' St. Andre: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Zyion Shannon: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Aaniya Webb: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.