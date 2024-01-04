Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's OVC schedule includes the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9, 0-0 OVC) versus the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Southern Indiana Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
- AJ Smith: 11.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jeremiah Hernandez: 12.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jack Mielke: 9.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jack Campion: 5.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Kiyron Powell: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Kinyon Hodges: 11.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylen Jones: 11.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- EJ Bellinger: 12.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Christian Brown: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Stat Comparison
|Southern Indiana Rank
|Southern Indiana AVG
|Tennessee State AVG
|Tennessee State Rank
|329th
|66.2
|Points Scored
|76.8
|134th
|152nd
|69.7
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|202nd
|117th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|36.2
|206th
|257th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|166th
|227th
|7
|3pt Made
|7.2
|208th
|208th
|13.2
|Assists
|13.2
|208th
|288th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|11.3
|132nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.