Thursday's contest that pits the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-5) against the Tennessee State Tigers (4-8) at Screaming Eagles Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-59 in favor of Southern Indiana, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Screaming Eagles are coming off of a 71-68 victory over Lindenwood (MO) in their last outing on Sunday.

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Indiana 70, Tennessee State 59

Southern Indiana Schedule Analysis

On November 6, the Screaming Eagles captured their signature win of the season, a 67-63 victory over the Wright State Raiders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 171) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Screaming Eagles are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Southern Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Wright State (No. 171) on November 6

66-60 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 257) on November 16

75-37 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 305) on December 29

72-51 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 334) on December 9

71-68 on the road over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 338) on December 31

Southern Indiana Leaders

Vanessa Shafford: 14.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

14.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58) Meredith Raley: 11.6 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

11.6 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Chloe Gannon: 7.7 PTS, 51.4 FG%

7.7 PTS, 51.4 FG% Madison Webb: 9.5 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.5 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Tori Handley: 4.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles average 68.7 points per game (139th in college basketball) while allowing 65.4 per contest (211th in college basketball). They have a +39 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Offensively, the Screaming Eagles have fared better when playing at home this season, posting 72.3 points per game, compared to 63.6 per game away from home.

In home games, Southern Indiana is ceding 19.9 fewer points per game (57.1) than in away games (77.0).

