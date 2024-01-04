The Tennessee State Tigers (8-7, 1-1 OVC) will attempt to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-11, 1-1 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET.

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Screaming Eagles' 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
  • Southern Indiana is 4-2 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Screaming Eagles are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 191st.
  • The Screaming Eagles put up 6.6 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Tigers give up to opponents (73.8).
  • When it scores more than 73.8 points, Southern Indiana is 2-2.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Southern Indiana scores 71.7 points per game. On the road, it scores 64.2.
  • At home, the Screaming Eagles allow 60.5 points per game. On the road, they allow 78.8.
  • Southern Indiana drains more 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (6.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than away (30.1%).

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ Southern Illinois L 81-50 Banterra Center
12/29/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State L 93-91 Show Me Center
12/31/2023 @ Lindenwood W 73-62 Hyland Performance Arena
1/4/2024 Tennessee State - Screaming Eagles Arena
1/6/2024 Tennessee Tech - Screaming Eagles Arena
1/11/2024 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center

