The Tennessee State Tigers (8-7, 1-1 OVC) will attempt to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-11, 1-1 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET.

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

The Screaming Eagles' 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Southern Indiana is 4-2 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 191st.

The Screaming Eagles put up 6.6 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Tigers give up to opponents (73.8).

When it scores more than 73.8 points, Southern Indiana is 2-2.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

At home, Southern Indiana scores 71.7 points per game. On the road, it scores 64.2.

At home, the Screaming Eagles allow 60.5 points per game. On the road, they allow 78.8.

Southern Indiana drains more 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (6.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than away (30.1%).

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule