Thursday's game features the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-11, 1-1 OVC) and the Tennessee State Tigers (8-7, 1-1 OVC) matching up at Screaming Eagles Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 73-72 victory for Southern Indiana according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on January 4.

The game has no set line.

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Screaming Eagles Arena

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Indiana 73, Tennessee State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Indiana (-1.5)

Southern Indiana (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Southern Indiana has a 6-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Tennessee State, who is 2-8-0 ATS. The Screaming Eagles have gone over the point total in four games, while Tigers games have gone over six times. Southern Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its last 10 contests, while Tennessee State has gone 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles are being outscored by 4.3 points per game with a -64 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.2 points per game (328th in college basketball) and give up 71.5 per outing (190th in college basketball).

Southern Indiana is 114th in the country at 38.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.9 more than the 36.3 its opponents average.

Southern Indiana makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (262nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 31.1% from deep while its opponents hit 32.6% from long range.

The Screaming Eagles score 85 points per 100 possessions (333rd in college basketball), while giving up 90.4 points per 100 possessions (195th in college basketball).

Southern Indiana has committed 2.6 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.3 (300th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.7 (295th in college basketball).

