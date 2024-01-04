Saint Joseph County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Saint Joseph County, Indiana today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Joseph County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeland High School at Career Academy South Bend
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: South Bend, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.