Will Ryan Donato Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 4?
Can we expect Ryan Donato scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Donato stats and insights
- Donato has scored in six of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.
- Donato has zero points on the power play.
- Donato averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.0%.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 100 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Donato recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|18:39
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|19:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 4-1
Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
