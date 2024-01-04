How to Watch the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Robert Morris Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Robert Morris Colonials (6-7) will try to break a five-game road losing streak at the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-5) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison
- The Colonials' 62.4 points per game are only 3.2 fewer points than the 65.6 the Mastodons allow to opponents.
- Robert Morris is 3-1 when it scores more than 65.6 points.
- Purdue Fort Wayne's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.4 points.
- The 73.4 points per game the Mastodons average are 10.0 more points than the Colonials allow (63.4).
- When Purdue Fort Wayne totals more than 63.4 points, it is 8-1.
- Robert Morris is 6-5 when giving up fewer than 73.4 points.
- This year the Mastodons are shooting 42.7% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Colonials concede.
Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders
- Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)
- Shayla Sellers: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)
- Audra Emmerson: 8.7 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (28-for-82)
- Ryin Ott: 8.6 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50)
- Renna Schwieterman: 8.4 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Aquinas College
|W 77-43
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|W 65-55
|Klotsche Center
|1/1/2024
|@ Green Bay
|L 72-46
|Kress Events Center
|1/4/2024
|Robert Morris
|-
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|1/10/2024
|Oakland
|-
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.