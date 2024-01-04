The Robert Morris Colonials (6-7) will try to break a five-game road losing streak at the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-5) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison

The Colonials' 62.4 points per game are only 3.2 fewer points than the 65.6 the Mastodons allow to opponents.

Robert Morris is 3-1 when it scores more than 65.6 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.4 points.

The 73.4 points per game the Mastodons average are 10.0 more points than the Colonials allow (63.4).

When Purdue Fort Wayne totals more than 63.4 points, it is 8-1.

Robert Morris is 6-5 when giving up fewer than 73.4 points.

This year the Mastodons are shooting 42.7% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Colonials concede.

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)

13.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46) Shayla Sellers: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)

10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57) Audra Emmerson: 8.7 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (28-for-82)

8.7 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (28-for-82) Ryin Ott: 8.6 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50)

8.6 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50) Renna Schwieterman: 8.4 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)

