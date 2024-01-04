The Robert Morris Colonials (5-6) face a fellow Horizon squad, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-4), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Hilliard Gates Sports Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Shayla Sellers: 11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Audra Emmerson: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryin Ott: 8.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Erin Woodson: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Danielle Vuletich: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Naomi Barnwell: 8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Simone Morris: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Louella Allana: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Alejandra Mastral: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

