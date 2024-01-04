Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Warriors on January 4, 2024
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others in the Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors matchup at Chase Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -120)
|12.5 (Over: -125)
|9.5 (Over: +112)
|0.5 (Over: -147)
- The 25.7 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 0.2 more than his prop total set for Thursday (25.5).
- His per-game rebound average -- 12.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (12.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.1 assists per game this season, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Thursday (9.5).
- Jokic has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).
Michael Porter Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -104)
|6.5 (Over: -135)
|2.5 (Over: -139)
- The 16.5-point prop bet for Michael Porter Jr. on Thursday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average (16.3).
- He averages 1.0 more rebound than his prop bet Thursday of 6.5.
- His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|14.5 (Over: -104)
|6.5 (Over: +112)
|2.5 (Over: -164)
- Aaron Gordon is averaging 13.4 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.1 lower than Thursday's prop total.
- He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 6.5).
- Gordon averages 3.3 assists, 0.8 more than Thursday's over/under.
NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: -130)
|4.5 (Over: -159)
|4.5 (Over: -108)
- The 27.6 points Curry scores per game are 0.1 more than his prop total on Thursday.
- He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 3.5).
- Curry averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than Thursday's over/under.
- Curry averages 4.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Thursday.
Klay Thompson Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -111)
|2.5 (Over: -161)
|2.5 (Over: -156)
- The 16.7 points Klay Thompson has scored per game this season is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (15.5).
- He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (3.7) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (2.5).
- Thompson's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).
