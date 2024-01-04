The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-8) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday in ACC play. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACCN

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish put up an average of 88.9 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 66.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.

Notre Dame has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

Pittsburgh's record is 6-7 when it gives up fewer than 88.9 points.

The Panthers score 66.9 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 59.5 the Fighting Irish give up.

Pittsburgh is 5-3 when scoring more than 59.5 points.

When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 66.9 points, it is 7-0.

The Panthers are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Fighting Irish concede to opponents (37.4%).

The Fighting Irish make 49.9% of their shots from the field, 9.9% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Notre Dame Leaders

Hannah Hidalgo: 24.5 PTS, 6.2 AST, 6.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

Maddy Westbald: 14.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

Anna DeWolfe: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

Natalija Marshall: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 57.9 FG%

Kylee Watson: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.4 FG%

Notre Dame Schedule