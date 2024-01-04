Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Petersen Events Center has the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-2) going head to head against the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-8) at 6:00 PM ET (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-61 victory, heavily favoring Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish's most recent outing was an 86-81 loss to Syracuse on Sunday.
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 80, Pittsburgh 61
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- On November 29 against the Tennessee Volunteers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 66) in our computer rankings, the Fighting Irish secured their best win of the season, a 74-69 victory on the road.
- The Fighting Irish have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Notre Dame is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.
Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-69 on the road over Tennessee (No. 66) on November 29
- 76-39 at home over Purdue (No. 67) on December 17
- 79-68 over Illinois (No. 82) on November 18
- 90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 92) on November 24
- 110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 204) on November 15
Notre Dame Leaders
- Hannah Hidalgo: 24.5 PTS, 6.2 AST, 6.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)
- Maddy Westbald: 14.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Anna DeWolfe: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)
- Natalija Marshall: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 57.9 FG%
- Kylee Watson: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.4 FG%
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish outscore opponents by 29.4 points per game (posting 88.9 points per game, eighth in college basketball, and giving up 59.5 per contest, 87th in college basketball) and have a +324 scoring differential.
- In 2023-24 the Fighting Irish are scoring 8.5 more points per game at home (95.8) than on the road (87.3).
- At home, Notre Dame gives up 43.0 points per game. Away, it gives up 67.8.
