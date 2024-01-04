Will Nick Foligno Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 4?
When the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nick Foligno light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Foligno stats and insights
- In five of 37 games this season, Foligno has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Foligno averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.3%.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Foligno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|2
|2
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|23:03
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|20:19
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 4-1
Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
