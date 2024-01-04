When the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will MacKenzie Entwistle find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Entwistle stats and insights

In two of 28 games this season, Entwistle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

Entwistle has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Entwistle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 13:20 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:49 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:23 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:47 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:20 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:28 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:10 Home W 3-2 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:21 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:00 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:07 Home W 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

