Will Lukas Reichel Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 4?
When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Lukas Reichel score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Reichel stats and insights
- Reichel has scored in three of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Reichel's shooting percentage is 5.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 100 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Reichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|7:58
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.