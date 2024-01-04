The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the New York Rangers is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Louis Crevier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Louis Crevier score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2900 (Bet $10 to win $290.00 if he scores a goal)

Crevier stats and insights

  • Crevier is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
  • Crevier has zero points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Crevier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 3-0
12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 8-1
12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 17:45 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:35 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:33 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:31 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 16:43 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:03 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

