For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Kevin Korchinski a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Korchinski stats and insights

In two of 31 games this season, Korchinski has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

Korchinski has picked up four assists on the power play.

He has a 5.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Korchinski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 22:22 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:38 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 24:16 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:25 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:19 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:36 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:16 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:13 Away L 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

