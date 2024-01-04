Jason Dickinson and the Chicago Blackhawks will play the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Does a wager on Dickinson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Dickinson vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dickinson Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Dickinson has averaged 15:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Dickinson has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 37 games played, including multiple goals once.

Dickinson has a point in 14 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 37 games this year, Dickinson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Dickinson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

Dickinson has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dickinson Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 100 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 37 Games 2 18 Points 1 12 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.