Will Jarred Tinordi Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 4?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jarred Tinordi a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Jarred Tinordi score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $300.00 if he scores a goal)
Tinordi stats and insights
- Tinordi is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.
- Tinordi has no points on the power play.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Tinordi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|3
|0
|3
|17:29
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|5:50
|Away
|W 5-3
Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
