The IUPUI Jaguars (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League) visit the Robert Morris Colonials (4-11, 0-4 Horizon League) after losing six straight road games. The Colonials are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 144.5.

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Favorite Spread Over/Under Robert Morris -9.5 144.5

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

IUPUI has combined with its opponents to score more than 144.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

IUPUI has a 144.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, which equals this game's point total.

IUPUI is 3-8-0 ATS this year.

IUPUI (3-8-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 22.7% less often than Robert Morris (6-6-0) this season.

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Robert Morris 5 41.7% 71.8 139.7 74.0 150.7 140.9 IUPUI 4 36.4% 67.9 139.7 76.7 150.7 142.0

Additional IUPUI Insights & Trends

IUPUI has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

The Jaguars put up an average of 67.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 74.0 the Colonials give up to opponents.

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Robert Morris 6-6-0 0-0 8-4-0 IUPUI 3-8-0 1-5 6-5-0

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Home/Away Splits

Robert Morris IUPUI 3-4 Home Record 4-3 1-7 Away Record 1-4 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-2-0 4-4-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.0 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 6-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

