The IUPUI Jaguars (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League) travel to face the Robert Morris Colonials (4-11, 0-4 Horizon League) after dropping six consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Robert Morris Moneyline IUPUI Moneyline

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Betting Trends

IUPUI has covered three times in 12 chances against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have been an underdog by 9 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Robert Morris has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

So far this season, nine out of the Colonials' 14 games have hit the over.

