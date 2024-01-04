The Indiana Hoosiers (11-1) look to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Michigan Wolverines (11-3) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines' 72.9 points per game are 15.1 more points than the 57.8 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.

Michigan is 11-1 when it scores more than 57.8 points.

Indiana is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.9 points.

The Hoosiers average 80.6 points per game, 25.4 more points than the 55.2 the Wolverines give up.

Indiana is 11-1 when scoring more than 55.2 points.

Michigan has an 11-2 record when allowing fewer than 80.6 points.

The Hoosiers are making 51.1% of their shots from the field, 13.2% higher than the Wolverines allow to opponents (37.9%).

The Wolverines shoot 43.3% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Hoosiers concede.

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 19.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.2 FG%

19.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.2 FG% Sara Scalia: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 46.1 3PT% (35-for-76)

15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 46.1 3PT% (35-for-76) Yarden Garzon: 12.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40)

12.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Sydney Parrish: 8.7 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55)

