How to Watch the Indiana State vs. Drake Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (8-4) face the Indiana State Sycamores (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in MVC play.
Indiana State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Indiana State vs. Drake Scoring Comparison
- The Sycamores score an average of 66.3 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 73.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- Drake is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.
- The Bulldogs average 82.6 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 68.8 the Sycamores give up.
- Drake has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 68.8 points.
- Indiana State is 5-5 when allowing fewer than 82.6 points.
- The Bulldogs shoot 49.5% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Sycamores concede defensively.
- The Sycamores make 38.3% of their shots from the field, four% lower than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Indiana State Leaders
- Mya Glanton: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 55.1 FG%
- Kiley Bess: 12.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
- Bella Finnegan: 10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (16-for-68)
- Chelsea Cain: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Ella Sawyer: 4.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.9 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20)
Indiana State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Ohio
|L 65-62
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/20/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 79-63
|Mackey Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Evansville
|W 66-49
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|1/11/2024
|Murray State
|-
|Hulman Center
