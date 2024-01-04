Indiana State vs. Drake January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:10 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Thursday's MVC slate includes the Drake Bulldogs (7-4) meeting the Indiana State Sycamores (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Indiana State vs. Drake Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Indiana State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Kiley Bess: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mya Glanton: 9.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bella Finnegan: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chelsea Cain: 10.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ella Sawyer: 4.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Drake Players to Watch
- Katie Dinnebier: 19.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anna Miller: 11.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Grace Berg: 16.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taylor McAulay: 11.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Courtney Becker: 7.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.