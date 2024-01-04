Thursday's contest features the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (11-1) and the Michigan Wolverines (11-3) matching up at Assembly Hall (on January 4) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 victory for Indiana.

The Hoosiers head into this game on the heels of a 77-71 win over Illinois on Sunday.

Indiana vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 70, Michigan 63

Other Big Ten Predictions

Indiana Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Hoosiers claimed their signature win of the season, a 72-63 victory over the Princeton Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 51), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Indiana is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

The Hoosiers have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (four).

Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins

72-63 over Princeton (No. 51) on November 25

71-57 over Tennessee (No. 66) on November 23

77-71 at home over Illinois (No. 82) on December 31

112-79 at home over Murray State (No. 95) on November 17

84-35 at home over Bowling Green (No. 118) on December 22

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 19.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.2 FG%

19.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.2 FG% Sara Scalia: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 46.1 3PT% (35-for-76)

15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 46.1 3PT% (35-for-76) Yarden Garzon: 12.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (18-for-40)

12.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (18-for-40) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.0 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.0 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Sydney Parrish: 8.7 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55)

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers have a +274 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.8 points per game. They're putting up 80.6 points per game to rank 30th in college basketball and are allowing 57.8 per outing to rank 69th in college basketball.

