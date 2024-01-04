Indiana vs. Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (11-1) and the Michigan Wolverines (11-3) matching up at Assembly Hall (on January 4) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 victory for Indiana.
The Hoosiers head into this game on the heels of a 77-71 win over Illinois on Sunday.
Indiana vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Indiana vs. Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 70, Michigan 63
Other Big Ten Predictions
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- On November 25, the Hoosiers claimed their signature win of the season, a 72-63 victory over the Princeton Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 51), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Indiana is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
- The Hoosiers have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (four).
Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins
- 72-63 over Princeton (No. 51) on November 25
- 71-57 over Tennessee (No. 66) on November 23
- 77-71 at home over Illinois (No. 82) on December 31
- 112-79 at home over Murray State (No. 95) on November 17
- 84-35 at home over Bowling Green (No. 118) on December 22
Indiana Leaders
- MacKenzie Holmes: 19.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.2 FG%
- Sara Scalia: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 46.1 3PT% (35-for-76)
- Yarden Garzon: 12.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (18-for-40)
- Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.0 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
- Sydney Parrish: 8.7 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55)
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers have a +274 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.8 points per game. They're putting up 80.6 points per game to rank 30th in college basketball and are allowing 57.8 per outing to rank 69th in college basketball.
