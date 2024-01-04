A pair of struggling squads meet when the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-9) host the Evansville Purple Aces (2-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers will aim to a nine-game losing streak versus the Purple Aces, losers of three straight.

Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Purple Aces' 66.8 points per game are 12.5 fewer points than the 79.3 the Panthers allow.

When it scores more than 79.3 points, Evansville is 1-2.

The 62.1 points per game the Panthers score are 21.9 fewer points than the Purple Aces allow (84).

This season the Panthers are shooting 36.3% from the field, 12.1% lower than the Purple Aces concede.

The Purple Aces' 35 shooting percentage is 12.4 lower than the Panthers have conceded.

Evansville Leaders

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 15.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

15.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Maggie Hartwig: 11.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 37.4 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

11.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 37.4 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Barbora Tomancova: 8.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 43.3 FG%

8.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 43.3 FG% Julia Palomo: 4.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

4.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Alana Striverson: 7.7 PTS, 27 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54)

