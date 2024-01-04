Evansville vs. Northern Iowa January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Evansville Purple Aces (2-9) play a fellow MVC team, the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-8), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McLeod Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Evansville Players to Watch
- Kynidi Mason Striverson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Maggie Hartwig: 11.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Barbora Tomancova: 8.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Julia Palomo: 4.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Alana Striverson: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.1 STL, 0 BLK
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Maya McDermott: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Emerson Green: 6.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shateah Wetering: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
