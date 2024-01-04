For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Connor Bedard a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bedard stats and insights

  • Bedard has scored in 12 of 37 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
  • Bedard has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.
  • Bedard averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 19:04 Away L 3-0
12/31/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:45 Away L 8-1
12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:51 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Jets 2 2 0 18:53 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:50 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:11 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 21:52 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 23:16 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 19:27 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

