Will Cole Guttman light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks play the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Guttman stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Guttman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Guttman's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Guttman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 15:40 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:48 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 2 1 1 12:40 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:02 Away L 7-5 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:25 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 8:07 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:34 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:01 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:02 Home W 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

