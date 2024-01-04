For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brett Seney a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Brett Seney score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Seney 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of seven games last season, Seney scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Last season he did not play against the Rangers.

Seney produced no points on the power play last season.

Seney's shooting percentage last season was 11.1%. He averaged 0.8 shots per game.

Rangers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Rangers allowed 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

