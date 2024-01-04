Artemi Panarin and Connor Bedard will be two of the best players to watch when the New York Rangers face the Chicago Blackhawks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Blackhawks vs. Rangers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard is an important part of the offense for Chicago, with 33 points this season, as he has recorded 15 goals and 18 assists in 37 games.

With 23 total points (0.7 per game), including seven goals and 16 assists through 30 games, Philipp Kurashev is crucial for Chicago's offense.

This season, Chicago's Jason Dickinson has 18 points (12 goals, six assists) this season.

In the crease, Chicago's Arvid Soderblom is 2-12-1 this season, collecting 422 saves and allowing 61 goals (4.1 goals against average) with an .874 save percentage (66th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Rangers Players to Watch

Panarin has been a key contributor for New York this season, collecting 50 points in 36 games.

Through 36 games, Mika Zibanejad has scored 14 goals and picked up 23 assists.

Vincent Trocheck's total of 34 points is via nine goals and 25 assists.

Jonathan Quick's record is 9-2-1. He has given up 30 goals (2.41 goals against average) and racked up 330 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 11th 3.36 Goals Scored 2.35 30th 8th 2.78 Goals Allowed 3.76 31st 15th 30.7 Shots 26.5 31st 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.1 29th 2nd 30.09% Power Play % 13.04% 27th 6th 83.64% Penalty Kill % 73.95% 26th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.