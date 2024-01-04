The New York Rangers will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, January 4, with the Blackhawks having lost 12 consecutive road games.

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Blackhawks vs Rangers Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 139 goals given up (3.8 per game) is 30th in the league.

With 87 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 43 goals (4.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 37 15 18 33 32 30 40.3% Philipp Kurashev 30 7 16 23 16 16 52.3% Jason Dickinson 37 12 6 18 16 31 46.5% Nick Foligno 37 8 9 17 13 29 46.6% Tyler Johnson 35 9 4 13 12 12 42.4%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 100 total goals (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL action.

The Rangers' 121 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Rangers have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.

Rangers Key Players