Currently, the Chicago Blackhawks (11-24-2) have nine players on the injury report for their matchup with the New York Rangers (25-10-1) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Samuel Savoie LW Out Leg Luke Philp C Out Achilles Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Seth Jones D Out Upper Body Joey Anderson RW Out Shoulder Taylor Raddysh RW Out Groin Anthony Beauvillier LW Out Wrist Tyler Johnson C Out Foot

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body Kaapo Kakko RW Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks Season Insights

With 87 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

Chicago has conceded 139 total goals this season (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -52, they are 31st in the league.

Rangers Season Insights

New York's 121 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

Its +21 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blackhawks vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-400) Blackhawks (+310) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.