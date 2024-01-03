The Bradley Braves (8-5, 0-2 MVC) are favored (by 9.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Valparaiso Beacons (4-9, 0-2 MVC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 134.5 points.

Valparaiso vs. Bradley Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bradley -9.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Beacons Betting Records & Stats

Valparaiso has combined with its opponent to score more than 134.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

The average over/under for Valparaiso's outings this season is 138.7, 4.2 more points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Valparaiso has compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread.

Valparaiso has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-6-0 mark of Bradley.

Valparaiso vs. Bradley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bradley 9 81.8% 71.8 139.4 68.7 139.8 138.7 Valparaiso 7 58.3% 67.6 139.4 71.1 139.8 144.6

Additional Valparaiso Insights & Trends

The Braves' record against the spread in MVC action last season was 14-9-0.

The Beacons put up just 1.1 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Braves allow (68.7).

Valparaiso has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.

Valparaiso vs. Bradley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bradley 5-6-0 1-2 9-2-0 Valparaiso 7-5-0 3-1 3-9-0

Valparaiso vs. Bradley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bradley Valparaiso 15-1 Home Record 8-7 8-5 Away Record 2-12 11-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

