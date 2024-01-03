The Indiana Pacers (18-14) are underdogs (+2.5) in their attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSWI. The matchup's over/under is set at 258.5.

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -2.5 258.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has combined with its opponent to score more than 258.5 points in 12 of 32 games this season.

Indiana has had an average of 250.9 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Indiana's ATS record is 18-14-0 this season.

The Pacers have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (56.2%) in those games.

Indiana has a record of 6-6, a 50% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Pacers vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 258.5 % of Games Over 258.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 7 21.2% 124.6 251 119 243.4 237.8 Pacers 12 37.5% 126.4 251 124.4 243.4 242.8

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

Four of the Pacers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .562. It is 9-7-0 ATS on its home court and 9-7-0 on the road.

The Pacers put up 7.4 more points per game (126.4) than the Bucks give up (119).

Indiana has put together an 18-7 ATS record and an 18-7 overall record in games it scores more than 119 points.

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Pacers and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 18-14 8-7 22-10 Bucks 15-18 13-16 21-12

Pacers vs. Bucks Point Insights

Pacers Bucks 126.4 Points Scored (PG) 124.6 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 18-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-4 18-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 16-0 124.4 Points Allowed (PG) 119 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 14-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-12 14-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-5

