The NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) in a matchup of ACC teams at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ACC Network.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Notre Dame matchup in this article.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline

Notre Dame vs. NC State Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 6-7-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season, the Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 4-2.

NC State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Wolfpack and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Notre Dame is 69th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+25000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 152nd, a difference of 83 spots.

In terms of winning the national championship, the Fighting Irish currently have the same odds, going from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +25000.

Notre Dame has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.