ACC rivals meet when the NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) travel to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) at Purcell Pavilion, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACCN

Notre Dame Stats Insights

The Fighting Irish are shooting 40.2% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 43.1% the Wolfpack's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Notre Dame has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolfpack sit at 140th.

The Fighting Irish put up an average of 63.6 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 70.2 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.

Notre Dame is 3-0 when it scores more than 70.2 points.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Notre Dame put up 73 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged on the road (66.3).

The Fighting Irish conceded 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.5 away.

Notre Dame knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule