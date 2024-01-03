How to Watch Notre Dame vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ACC rivals meet when the NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) travel to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) at Purcell Pavilion, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACCN
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- The Fighting Irish are shooting 40.2% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 43.1% the Wolfpack's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Notre Dame has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Fighting Irish are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolfpack sit at 140th.
- The Fighting Irish put up an average of 63.6 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 70.2 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.
- Notre Dame is 3-0 when it scores more than 70.2 points.
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Notre Dame put up 73 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged on the road (66.3).
- The Fighting Irish conceded 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.5 away.
- Notre Dame knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Citadel
|L 65-45
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Marist
|W 60-56
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|Virginia
|W 76-54
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|NC State
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Duke
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/9/2024
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
