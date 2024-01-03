ACC rivals meet when the NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) travel to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) at Purcell Pavilion, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Irish are shooting 40.2% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 43.1% the Wolfpack's opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Notre Dame has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Fighting Irish are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolfpack sit at 140th.
  • The Fighting Irish put up an average of 63.6 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 70.2 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.
  • Notre Dame is 3-0 when it scores more than 70.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Notre Dame put up 73 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged on the road (66.3).
  • The Fighting Irish conceded 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.5 away.
  • Notre Dame knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Citadel L 65-45 Purcell Pavilion
12/22/2023 Marist W 60-56 Purcell Pavilion
12/30/2023 Virginia W 76-54 Purcell Pavilion
1/3/2024 NC State - Purcell Pavilion
1/6/2024 Duke - Purcell Pavilion
1/9/2024 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.