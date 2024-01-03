Wednesday's contest between the NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 72-68 based on our computer prediction, with NC State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on January 3.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Notre Dame vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 72, Notre Dame 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Notre Dame vs. NC State

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-4.0)

NC State (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 139.6

Notre Dame has gone 6-7-0 against the spread, while NC State's ATS record this season is 4-7-0. A total of four out of the Fighting Irish's games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Wolfpack's games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other ACC Predictions

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish's -26 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.6 points per game (349th in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per outing (65th in college basketball).

Notre Dame is 205th in college basketball at 36.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.4 more than the 33.8 its opponents average.

Notre Dame makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (228th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

The Fighting Irish rank 321st in college basketball with 86.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 161st in college basketball defensively with 89.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Notre Dame has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (158th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.8 (284th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.