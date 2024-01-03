Madison County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Madison County, Indiana today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Frankton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Frankton, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.