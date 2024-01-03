The Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC) host the Evansville Purple Aces (10-3, 1-1 MVC) after winning seven straight home games. The Sycamores are heavy favorites by 14.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 158.5 points.

Indiana State vs. Evansville Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Hulman Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana State -14.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana State Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Indiana State and its opponents have scored more than 158.5 combined points.

Indiana State has an average point total of 159.2 in its games this year, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Sycamores are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Evansville's .750 ATS win percentage (9-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Indiana State's .700 mark (7-3-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Indiana State vs. Evansville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 6 60% 87.2 167.8 72.1 143 157 Evansville 5 41.7% 80.6 167.8 70.9 143 146.2

Additional Indiana State Insights & Trends

Indiana State put together an 18-5-0 ATS record in conference games last year.

The 87.2 points per game the Sycamores score are 16.3 more points than the Purple Aces allow (70.9).

Indiana State has a 7-3 record against the spread and an 11-2 record overall when putting up more than 70.9 points.

Indiana State vs. Evansville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 7-3-0 3-0 8-2-0 Evansville 9-3-0 1-1 5-7-0

Indiana State vs. Evansville Home/Away Splits

Indiana State Evansville 5-0 Home Record 6-0 2-2 Away Record 3-3 3-0-0 Home ATS Record 4-1-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-2-0 90.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.8 82.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.3 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-3-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

